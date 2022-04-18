ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Swims With Big Sandal Energy in 3D Butterfly Heels for ‘Sweet Fantasy’ Revival

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

Mariah Carey brought the glam to Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old posted a clip of herself in a pool with the “Big Energy” remix with a collaboration between her Latto and DJ Kahled playing in the background. The song was released late last month. Carey captioned her post: “ Big Big energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!” in reference to the remix.

In the video, Carey looked poolside-chic in a blue one-piece swimsuit that featured a sparkly finish as well as straps running across her shoulders and up behind her neck. She accessorized with three thick gold bracelets on each of her wrists as well as a butterfly-shaped ring and dangling drop earrings.

On her feet, she kept up with the blue butterfly theme and slipped into a pair of super sleek strappy sandals . Aquazzura’s “Papillon” suede blue sandals featured a strap running across Carey’s toebed as well as thin lace-like straps tied around her ankle with 3D butterflies at the center. The shoes also incorporated a thin 4-inch stiletto heel . They retail for $895 on Neimanmarcus.com .

Aquazzura is a celeb favorite shoe brand. Stylish A-Listers such as Chrissy Teigan, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton have been spotted sporting the luxury footwear on and off the red carpet.

Carey is known for having chic and sophisticated clothing taste. She recently donned a green silk dress that had spaghetti straps coordinated with crystal-embellished wraparound sandals while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in her new advertisement for her Irish cream brand, Black Irish. She also wore a strapless gold gown finished with embellished accents, a sweetheart neckline and an extremely long train with glittery gold platform sandals for Valentine’s Day festivities last February.

