Public Safety

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

By Bevan Hurley and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBeog_0fCuedGT00

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.

Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.

The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was at the family home, and has reportedly been ruled out as a suspect.

Police sources say they are investigating “multiple suspects” and do not premeditated given how “sloppy” the crime scene was.

There was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home.

The NYPD is offering a $3500 reward for information leading to Orsolya Gaal’s murderer.

