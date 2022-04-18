ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled Airballs Shot at NBA Game, Gets Ushered Off Court by Security – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 20 hours ago
DJ Khaled tried to have a shining moment on-court at a recent Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks NBA playoff game, which ended up getting the record producer escorted back to his seat by security. DJ Khaled was in attendance in Miami for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup, which took...

