MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.

2 DAYS AGO