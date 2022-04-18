ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Miller: Drug dealer who sold deadly pills to rapper sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

One of the three drug dealers who sold late rapper Mac Miller deadly fentanyl-laced pills has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Appearing in front of the federal court in Los Angeles on Monday (18 April), Ryan Michael Reavis admitted he was the intermediary who was unaware that the fake oxycodone pills he gave to a fellow dealer that killed the rapper in 2018, were laced with fentanyl.

Originally, the 29-year-old had asked for five years in custody. However, the US District Judge imposed a sentence of 10 years and 11 months, after hearing prosecutors read a statement from Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers.

The statement read: “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams.”

“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” it continued.

Prior to his sentencing, Reavis had told the court he didn’t know the pills he provided caused the singer’s death until he was arrested in September 2019, a year later.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time,” Reavis said.

“And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” he added. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

Miller died in his Los Angeles home on 7 September 2018 from a deadly combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. He was 26.

The other two dealers involved in the case have also been charged.

Last October, Stephen Andrew Walter took a plea deal of 17 years in prison. While prosecutors said Cameron James Pettit’s case is currently “pending”.

