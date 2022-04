On the night of February 19th this year, Tyler police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. about an accident involving a pedestrian. Dispatch told the TPD detective that one caller said the woman lying in the street was struggling to breathe. Upon arrival, Kelsey Raye Hise was found by two people who drove by and saw her in the street. The detective was told that the case was a hit-and-run, and that no witnesses or suspects had come forward. Hise would later die from her injuries.

