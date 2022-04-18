ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Marzano
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEzyr_0fCubPtO00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Yuet Tsang, of Chicago.

1 dead, 2 injured following Chicago porch collapse

Less than an hour later, a woman of unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side of Chicago on Sunday morning.

Officials said a man of unknown age was found shortly before 9 a.m. in South Fort Dearborn. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning. Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Troupsburg men arrested for meth, weapon possession

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Troupsburg men have been arrested after an investigation that found them in possession of several pistols and methamphetamine, according to State Police. Devon Levack, 27, and Richard Mueller, 49, were arrested on April 20, 2022, after State Police conducted a narcotics investigation at McMindes Road in Troupsburg N.Y. A search […]
TROUPSBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN TV

Authorities recover body from Chicago River on North Side

CHICAGO – A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the North Side Friday morning. At around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue on the report of a body in the water. Police recovered a male victim, unknown age, who was found...
CHICAGO, IL
WDSU

Missing man's body pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A New Jersey man reported missing in January was found dead in the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Police Department said they found Michael Gelfand, 33, on March 18. Police say they are still investigating his death to figure out what happened. According to NOPD, he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago River#Wgn#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy