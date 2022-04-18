Tax Day is here! New study ranks Texas 11th in most ID thefts
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, April 18, is Tax Day. If you have waited until the last possible minute, you should probably do that.
In lieu of tax season coming to a close, IPX1031 has released a report showing how each state ranks in ID theft. For Texans, we rank 11th overall with about 504 thefts per 100,000 people.
Here is their official ranking.
|Rank
|State
|ID Theft per 100,000 residents
|1
|Rhode Island
|2,857
|2
|Kansas
|1,355
|3
|Illinois
|924
|4
|Louisiana
|732
|5
|Georgia
|618
|6
|Nevada
|584
|7
|Colorado
|583
|8
|New York
|563
|9
|Delaware
|560
|10
|Florida
|515
|11
|Texas
|504
|12
|Maryland
|493
|13
|Ohio
|431
|14
|Pennsylvania
|425
|15
|Alabama
|402
|16
|Arizona
|386
|17
|New Jersey
|359
|18
|South Carolina
|343
|19
|California
|337
|20
|Mississippi
|333
|21
|Tennessee
|297
|22
|North Carolina
|289
|23
|Massachusetts
|240
|24
|Kentucky
|233
|25
|Virginia
|225
|26
|New Mexico
|220
|27
|Missouri
|218
|28
|Arkansas
|211
|29
|Hawaii
|211
|30
|Michigan
|206
|31
|Wisconsin
|193
|32
|Oregon
|190
|33
|Utah
|189
|34
|Connecticut
|187
|35
|Indiana
|176
|36
|Oklahoma
|173
|37
|Washington
|170
|38
|Minnesota
|168
|39
|Maine
|167
|40
|New Hampshire
|162
|41
|West Virginia
|159
|42
|Idaho
|152
|43
|Vermont
|132
|44
|North Dakota
|131
|45
|Nebraska
|125
|46
|Alaska
|122
|47
|Iowa
|119
|48
|Wyoming
|107
|49
|Montana
|106
|50
|South Dakota
|76
For the full report, visit IPX1031.
