ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tax Day is here! New study ranks Texas 11th in most ID thefts

By Tyler Manning
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYpxK_0fCubJqG00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, April 18, is Tax Day. If you have waited until the last possible minute, you should probably do that.

In lieu of tax season coming to a close, IPX1031 has released a report showing how each state ranks in ID theft. For Texans, we rank 11th overall with about 504 thefts per 100,000 people.

Here is their official ranking.

Rank State ID Theft per 100,000 residents
1 Rhode Island 2,857
2 Kansas 1,355
3 Illinois 924
4 Louisiana 732
5 Georgia 618
6 Nevada 584
7 Colorado 583
8 New York 563
9 Delaware 560
10 Florida 515
11 Texas 504
12 Maryland 493
13 Ohio 431
14 Pennsylvania 425
15 Alabama 402
16 Arizona 386
17 New Jersey 359
18 South Carolina 343
19 California 337
20 Mississippi 333
21 Tennessee 297
22 North Carolina 289
23 Massachusetts 240
24 Kentucky 233
25 Virginia 225
26 New Mexico 220
27 Missouri 218
28 Arkansas 211
29 Hawaii 211
30 Michigan 206
31 Wisconsin 193
32 Oregon 190
33 Utah 189
34 Connecticut 187
35 Indiana 176
36 Oklahoma 173
37 Washington 170
38 Minnesota 168
39 Maine 167
40 New Hampshire 162
41 West Virginia 159
42 Idaho 152
43 Vermont 132
44 North Dakota 131
45 Nebraska 125
46 Alaska 122
47 Iowa 119
48 Wyoming 107
49 Montana 106
50 South Dakota 76

For the full report, visit IPX1031.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: April 18, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. 29-year-old Joseph Allen Ramirez, of Carlsbad, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man booked for hotel stickup & assault of police officer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer. According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Texas Government
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Nevada, TX
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Idaho

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IDAHO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ricketts ranked 11th in scorecard of best, worst governors

(The Center Square) – A new ranking finds Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts is among the best governors in America. Ricketts is ranked as the 11th best overall governor in the American Legislative Exchange Council's (ALEC) annual scorecard, just behind Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in Idaho

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdaf#Texans#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Wyoming News

See the most extreme temperatures in Wyoming history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid...
WYOMING STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy