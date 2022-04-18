ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running for Veterans, President Ryan Completes 11th Consecutive Boston Marathon

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSporting a blue tank top with his cause – “Running for Veterans” – written in orange and white across the chest, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan on Monday completed his 11th consecutive Boston Marathon. Ryan ran 26.2 miles in support of the UVA Veteran...

news.virginia.edu

