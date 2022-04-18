ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

2nd suspect arrested in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fCuXMYb00

A second suspect in a shooting at an Iowa nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 others was arrested Monday in a Chicago suburb, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was wanted in Linn County, Iowa, on charges of first-degree murder and other counts in the April 10 shooting during a crowded party inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He was also wanted in Illinois on a parole violation and by the U.S. Marshals on a bail warrant.

Law enforcement officers in Iowa determined Walker had left the state on the day after the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Last week, the Marshals Service received information that Walker was in the Chicago area and he was arrested by the Great Lakes Task Force Monday in the Chicago suburb of Matteson. He's currently being held by Chicago police.

Timothy Rush, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting, which killed 35-year-old Nicole Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine, both of Cedar Rapids.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Police searching for suspects in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for suspects following a deadly shooting in the city of Flint. The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police Major Case Unit (MCU) responded to a shooting at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
FLINT, MI
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Matteson, IL
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Linn County, IA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#U S Marshals#Murder#The U S Marshals Service#The Marshals Service
WJLA

DC man charged in shooting of 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 27-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland. Delvonte Elmore was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. According to the...
WALDORF, MD
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man arrested after crash into house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have released the name of a shoplifting suspect arrested after a crash into a house Sunday. Cory Hargraves, 51 of Salem, was arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash into a house on Birchlawn Avenue. His charges from Sunday’s incident...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy