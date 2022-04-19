ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Transit, Amtrak end mask mandate; MTA, NYC Taxis still require them after judge’s ruling

By Brian Brant, Adam Warner
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- NJ Transit announced Tuesday that it is dropping its mask mandate, a day after a Florida federal judge struck down the national mask mandate for planes and public transportation. Amtrak also dropped its mandate, but New York City Taxis and the MTA are keeping their mask requirements in place.

In a statement Tuesday morning, NJ Transit said: “TSA announced that it'll no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings. Masks will no longer be required on NJ TRANSIT & South Jersey Transportation Authority. Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.”

The announcement came a day after NJ Transit said Monday that masks would "continue to be required" onboard its vehicles as the transit agency continued "to monitor the outcome of this case."

Amtrak also dropped its mask mandate for customers after initially saying Monday that it would remain in place "pending further information" about guidance from the TSA.

"While Amtrak passengers and employee are not longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventative measure against COVID-19," Amtrak said in a statement. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

The MTA's mask mandate is still in place, including for the subway, buses and commuter rail.

"We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the Florida court order," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said.

Masks also remain "required" in all New York City taxis and for-hire vehicles, officials said Tuesday.

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft said Tuesday that masks are now optional for both riders and drivers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said its mask mandate remains in effect in its New York facilities but not in its facilities in New Jersey, where public health officials have issued new guidance.

Masks are still required at the following PANYNJ facilities in New York: JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal, George Washington Oculus Transportation Hub, New York Stewart International Airport.

The mandate also remains in place for the interstate PATH System, "including stations and platforms, with the exception of open-air platforms."

However, officials said Tuesday that the mandate has been lifted at Newark Liberty International Airport and Teterboro Airport, per newly issued New Jersey public health guidance.

In effect, this means many travelers can stay maskless during flights but must put a mask on when they step food in a PANYNJ airport terminal in New York.

Monday's decision on Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The judge said "a limited remedy would be no remedy at all" and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

"Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate," she wrote.

The mandate covered all types of transportation in the U.S. as well as requiring masks in any transportation hub, such as an airport, seaport or bus terminal. It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether or not some of these entities would continue to require masks on their own.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that federal agencies were still assessing the court decision Monday afternoon.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision," Psaki said, "The CDC is recommending wearing a mask on public transit."

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The MTA's holdout comes as Mayor Eric Adams would not commit Monday to reimplementing a mask and vaccine mandate amid a new uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"Our hospitalizations are at a steady level, deaths are at a steady level. As the cases tick up, we are not at the area where we have to move to the next level," Adams said in his first public appearance since his own positive diagnosis.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also vowed Sunday to keep NYC open despite a surge in cases, with just eight infections shy of the "medium" risk category.

"I’m not going to shut it down again, you can count on that," she said in a podcast interview. "I’m going to protect the health of New Yorkers, but I’m also protecting the economy."

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan warned Friday that COVID risk levels will likely rise to the "medium" level this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

