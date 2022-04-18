ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gas tax emerges as issue in Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, ala. (AP) — Republican primary challengers to Gov. Kay Ivey are criticizing her support of a 2019 gas tax increase.

The state’s 2019 gas tax increase of ten cents per gallon, championed at the time by Ivey as a way to fund road and bridge construction, has become an issue in the 2022 GOP primary for governor.

Both Lindy Blanchard and Tim James have sharply criticized the gas tax increase, seeking to harness voter frustration over skyrocketing prices.

Blanchard called on the state to temporarily suspend the state’s 28-cents per gallon gas tax _ similar to what the state of Georgia has done _ and said if elected, she will work to roll back parts of the 2019 gas tax increase.

