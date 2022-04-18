ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 23 hours ago

One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move.

Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school.

From 2018-19, Miller was part of a Salpointe Catholic team that included Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom and UCLA offensive lineman Bruno Fina. Miller transferred to Sahuaro before his senior season, but opted out of the pandemic-influenced 2020 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tikcw_0fCuUc5o00
Jonah Miller Oregon athetlics

Miller, a four-star prospect, chose Oregon over scholarship offers from Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas, Penn State, Florida, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Arizona State, among others. At the time, the Ducks were coached by Mario Cristobal, a former offensive lineman and offensive line coach. But Cristobal left after the 2021 season for Miami; Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal followed him.

Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to replace Cristobal. Lanning and his staff moved Miller to the defensive line.

Comments / 0

