Miller_Jonah.jpg

One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start to the morning that included an interception over the middle by safety John Torchio.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO