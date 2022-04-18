ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Miller_Jonah.jpg

By Oregon athetlics
The Exponent
The Exponent
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjnAs_0fCuUFzD00
Jonah Miller Oregon athetlics

Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season

Jonah Miller, a former four-star recruit from Tucson, is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Oregon Ducks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Revenge in Chicago

UIC (11-17, 5-4 Horizon League) has won its two most recent conference series against the number one and two teams in the Horizon League. Both series saw closely contested games, with the largest margin of victory being only 3 runs. The Flame’s Saturday game against Wright State featured closing pitcher...
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts

John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring. The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group and that experience under his belt puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him like Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#College Sports#The Oregon Ducks
The Exponent

032122-tuc-spt-uabk-p19.jpg

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Christian Koloko must choose wisely as he decides between UA, NBA. For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist weighs in on Christian Koloko's draft decision, Adia Barnes' roster turnover, Dan Hicks' hall of fame induction and what name image and likeness deals mean for cheating.
NBA
East Oregonian

Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU

PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
The Exponent

Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams

Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs.
FRISCO, TX
The Exponent

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice

One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start to the morning that included an interception over the middle by safety John Torchio.
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

MU tennis falls to A&M, turns attention to SEC Tournament

Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday in its final match of the regular season. Bronte Murgett and Ellie Wright both played their final home matches for the Tigers, falling to Carson Branstine and Tatiana Makarova, respectively. "Today was a great moment in our program history....
COLUMBIA, MO
deseret.com

BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: James Leow, Arizona State

James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy