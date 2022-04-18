Brazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in agribusiness marketplace Orbia

(Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal April 19 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, with the Mexican peso down 1.2% on worries that harsh COVID-19 curbs will hurt China's economy, while the Peruvian sol was lifted by rising copper prices. Authorities in China have pledged to support the economy, which has been hit by the worst COVID outbreak in two years, after data showed a slowdown in March as consumption, real estate and exports were affected by tough restrictions to curb the coronavirus and the Ukraine war. China is a major trading partner for many developing countries, especially those in South and Central America, which sell it large amounts of raw materials, oil and industrial metals. Mexico's peso was on curse to mark its worst session in six weeks. Markets in Mexico had cheered the opposition voting down President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's major electricity reform on Monday, which had clouded the country's energy market. However, uncertainty remains as Lopez Obrador tries to reinforce state domination of the industry. Rising U.S. bond yields on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have also weighed on risk sentiment this year. Brazil's real shed 0.6%, while Colombia's peso fell 0.5% against the dollar. Copper exporter Peru's sol rose 0.3% as prices of the red metal touched two-week highs, buoyed by hopes of economic stimulus from China. But worries about suspension of operations at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine limited the currency's gains. Las Bambas accounts for 2% of the global copper supply and is a subject of recurring disruptions from impoverished local communities demanding higher financial contributions from the mine. In Chile, the lower house of Congress rejected two pension withdrawal bills late on Monday night, rebuking a proposal by legislators and another limited bill proposed by President Gabriel Boric. Legislators proposed a 10% withdrawal of pension funds to help citizens deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. Boric proposed a limited bill that would only allow withdrawals to pay for alimony, mortgages and other debts. "We think that the risk from new withdrawals being approved has decreased markedly, as these bills were not even able to make it through the House of Representatives," wrote Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi. Chile's government has been allowing citizens to withdraw funds from their pensions, approving three withdrawals of 10% since June 2020, but rejecting a fourth in December. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1094.74 -1.08 MSCI LatAm 2572.38 -0.78 Brazil Bovespa 114336.32 -1.17 Mexico IPC 54418.55 0.52 Chile IPSA 4891.93 0.54 Argentina MerVal 91779.92 0.593 Colombia COLCAP 1598.23 -0.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6765 -0.58 Mexico peso 20.0740 -1.29 Chile peso 819 -0.32 Colombia peso 3745.5 -0.45 Peru sol 3.71 0.70 Argentina peso 113.7800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

