Brazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in agribusiness marketplace Orbia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) said on Monday it has reached a deal to acquire a 12.82% stake in the agribusiness marketplace Orbia, formally known as Rede Agro Fidelidade e Intermediacao.

In its securities filing, the bank said that Orbia, of which Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and Yara Brazil Fertilizantes (ILMD.UL) are also shareholders, is a digital platform that offers services to rural producers, allowing Itau "to offer credit solutions to Orbia's customer base more efficiently."

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Votorantim, Itausa to buy stake in CCR for $855 million

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Votorantim SA and Itausa presented a joint bid to acquire Andrade Gutierrez’s (AG) stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA for 4.127 billion reais ($855.28 million), CCR said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Earlier, Reuters reported the deal, citing two...
WORLD
Reuters

Carrefour confident on turnaround after Brazil sales boost

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - France's Carrefour said on Wednesday it looked to 2022 with confidence after its sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven mostly by Brazil, its second-largest market. In an inflationary environment made worse by the Ukraine crisis, Carrefour (CARR.PA) would protect the purchasing power of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

IMF's Georgieva says China should stimulate consumption as lockdowns mount

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that China should use fiscal space to stimulate consumption as it faces an economic slowdown prompted by renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. Georgieva said that China had ample fiscal and monetary policy space to counteract this, but...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Judge rejects 'gag order' for Elon Musk

April 20 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will not be subjected to a "gag order" preventing him from discussing a lawsuit claiming he defrauded Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders by tweeting in 2018 about taking his electric car company private, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Advisers seek role with creditors for $12 bln Sri Lanka debt revamp

April 22 (Reuters) - Ayres Investment Management LLP, DecisionBoundaries LLC and Perella Weinberg LP are among firms seeking to provide financial advice to Sri Lanka’s creditors, sources said, as the country heads towards a revamp of its $12 billion of external debt. Some bondholders are weighing their options after...
WORLD
Reuters

Soyoil surges to record high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Soybean oil prices soared to a record high on Friday as Indonesia's decision to effectively ban exports of palm oil heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils and added further fuel to global food inflation. The loss of shipments from Ukraine,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lanka says India, World Bank consider $2 billion bridge finance

COLOMBO, April 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Friday that its neighbour India and the World Bank are considering extending about $2 billion in bridge finance so it can continue essential imports. The country of 22 million people is struggling to pay for imports after a sharp...
WORLD
Reuters

Brazil's economy stagnant, growth freeze to continue in 2023

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy has entered a phase of stagnation that will persist next year as unrelenting inflation curtails consumer spending and policymakers struggle to find answers, a Reuters poll showed. Risks are tilted to the downside, with a potential relapse into contraction in the cards...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dip on China slowdown woes, Peru's sol bucks trend

(Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal April 19 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, with the Mexican peso down 1.2% on worries that harsh COVID-19 curbs will hurt China's economy, while the Peruvian sol was lifted by rising copper prices. Authorities in China have pledged to support the economy, which has been hit by the worst COVID outbreak in two years, after data showed a slowdown in March as consumption, real estate and exports were affected by tough restrictions to curb the coronavirus and the Ukraine war. China is a major trading partner for many developing countries, especially those in South and Central America, which sell it large amounts of raw materials, oil and industrial metals. Mexico's peso was on curse to mark its worst session in six weeks. Markets in Mexico had cheered the opposition voting down President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's major electricity reform on Monday, which had clouded the country's energy market. However, uncertainty remains as Lopez Obrador tries to reinforce state domination of the industry. Rising U.S. bond yields on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have also weighed on risk sentiment this year. Brazil's real shed 0.6%, while Colombia's peso fell 0.5% against the dollar. Copper exporter Peru's sol rose 0.3% as prices of the red metal touched two-week highs, buoyed by hopes of economic stimulus from China. But worries about suspension of operations at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine limited the currency's gains. Las Bambas accounts for 2% of the global copper supply and is a subject of recurring disruptions from impoverished local communities demanding higher financial contributions from the mine. In Chile, the lower house of Congress rejected two pension withdrawal bills late on Monday night, rebuking a proposal by legislators and another limited bill proposed by President Gabriel Boric. Legislators proposed a 10% withdrawal of pension funds to help citizens deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. Boric proposed a limited bill that would only allow withdrawals to pay for alimony, mortgages and other debts. "We think that the risk from new withdrawals being approved has decreased markedly, as these bills were not even able to make it through the House of Representatives," wrote Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi. Chile's government has been allowing citizens to withdraw funds from their pensions, approving three withdrawals of 10% since June 2020, but rejecting a fourth in December. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1094.74 -1.08 MSCI LatAm 2572.38 -0.78 Brazil Bovespa 114336.32 -1.17 Mexico IPC 54418.55 0.52 Chile IPSA 4891.93 0.54 Argentina MerVal 91779.92 0.593 Colombia COLCAP 1598.23 -0.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6765 -0.58 Mexico peso 20.0740 -1.29 Chile peso 819 -0.32 Colombia peso 3745.5 -0.45 Peru sol 3.71 0.70 Argentina peso 113.7800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Commodity broker Marex may revisit IPO when markets stabilise

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity broker Marex, which withdrew an initial public offering (IPO) last year, is keen to list on the market and is awaiting calmer conditions before a possible relaunch, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Marex posted record profits for 2021 on Wednesday, putting the London-based...
MARKETS
Reuters

CORRECTED-Silver demand to reach its highest on record in 2022, Silver Institute says

(Corrects numbers in final column of table to show % change in 21-22) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Silver demand will climb to a record level this year thanks to increasing use of solar panels as governments boost renewable energy to meet climate goals, setting the stage for years of supply deficits, an industry report said on Wednesday. Global silver demand is expected to rise to 1.1 billion ounces this year, up 5% from 2021, consultants Metals Focus said in an annual report compiled for the Silver Institute. That is the highest since Metals Focus's records began in 2010. This sizzling demand will push the silver market into a deficit of 71.5 million ounces this year after a shortfall of 51.8 million ounces in 2021, Metals Focus said. "We believe that this is the start of a structural change in the market where we see deficits that will carry on for some time," said Metals Focus director Philip Newman. Uncertainty around the Ukraine war and the possibility of a global recession presents a risk to industrial demand, which accounts for around half of silver consumption, he said. The increase in silver usage builds on a rebound from a slump during the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, every key element of demand rose for the first time since 1997, the report said. Buying of silver coins and bars jumped 36% last year to 278.7 million ounces, its highest since 2015, after a buying frenzy triggered by posts on a Reddit forum WallStreetBets. The silver price rally caused by that buying was short lived but the retail market remains tight, with buyers stocking up on the precious metal as a safe-haven store of value and a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. In 2021, demand for silver for jewellery rose 21% to 181.4 million ounces but remained below pre-pandemic levels as higher prices deterred some physical buying in India, one of the biggest markets, the report said. The silver price is expected to average $23.90 an ounce in 2022, the report said, around 5% lower than Wednesday's level of $25 an ounce. 2020 2021 2022F % change % change 20-21 21-22 SUPPLY Mine Production 781.1 822.6 843.2 5% 2% Recycling 162.2 173 180.5 7% 4% Net Hedging Supply 8.5 - 5.0 - - Net Official Sector 1.2 1.5 1.5 28% 1% TOTAL SUPPLY 953 997.2 1,030. -5% 3% 3 DEMAND Industrial 464.9 508.2 539.6 9% 6% - of which 101.0 113.7 127.0 13% 12% photovoltaics Jewellery 149.8 181.4 201.8 21% -1% Photography 27.8 28.7 28.4 21% 11% Silverware 34.4 42.7 52.7 32% 23% Bar & Coin 205.0 278.7 279.2 36% 0% TOTAL DEMAND 880.0 1,049. 1,101. 19% 5% 0 8 MARKET BALANCE 73.0 -51.8 -71.5 - -71% ETF 331.1 64.91 25.0 -80% -62% BALANCE LESS ETFs -258.1 -116.7 -96.5 -55% -17% Average price $/oz 20.55 25.14 23.90 22% 5% (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Editing by Peter Hobson and David Evans)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

