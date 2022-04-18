ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

'Get Back On The Boat': Students Target Black Sororities and Fraternities

By Jovonne Ledet
 22 hours ago
Photo: Getty Images

Students at Arkansas State University are hiding behind an anonymous app to post racially-fueled attacks toward Black sororities and fraternities at the school.

As the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Black Greek organizations were celebrating Greek Week at Arkansas State University, students took to the social media app Yik Yak to mock Black students strolling on campus.

The anonymous post called for Black Greeks to “get back on the boat” and declared that “Black is a disease,” according to a statement released on the university's NPHC chapter Instagram.

Kenyon Atkins , Arkansas State's NPHC president, continued in the statement, “Not only is it shameful and discouraging to see our peers using an anonymous app to shame and belittle us, but it is also a mockery of our traditions and history behind our organizations.”

Atkins added, “For so long, minority students have been unable to feel comfortable on their college campus[es], and this is a prime example. As a student body, we are to exemplify unity and understanding for EVERY student—no matter their race or ethnic background.”

Following the release of the anonymous post, students in a moving car reportedly shouted “white power” at Orion Husley , a junior at Arkansas State who was being interviewed about the ongoing situation.

Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a statement on Thursday (April 14), “The language and labels used by persons posting about the weekly [National Pan-Hellenic Council] events on campus is simply unacceptable and disgraceful.”

Damphousse added, “The type of statements made recently related to Black students and members of NPHC organizations are shameful and unwelcome at Arkansas State University.”

However, Jamal Romes , president of Arkansas State NAACP told KAIT , “It’s the same statement over and over again and nobody is going to deal with it.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 259

Rory Friday
18h ago

I'm trying to figure out why, African Americans continue to pay hateful, evil people to spew the hate. This is why we have hbcu's. Stop enriching these racist colleges and universities to disrespect you. They don't deserve to have our royalty grace their campuses. "Period!"

Reply(20)
66
RC Brown
17h ago

Why do So Many People dislike others who are different from themselves? In the US we were predominantly Christian yet we have years of hate and nonacceptance of others. What happened to the meaning of the Bible? I do not understand?

Reply(11)
24
JAPerkins
7h ago

People of the African Diaspora have to be careful about their perspective in 'white folks problems'. Historically, and continuously, our engagement in that space never ends well for us. We must continue to pray 🙏 for God's mercy in all things and for everyone - and care for ourselves. We are constantly vulnerable from cradle to the grave. When folks SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them!

Reply(3)
10
