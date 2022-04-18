ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more.

Here are 6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s is from Texas

In case you hadn’t guessed already, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Because of its Texas roots, the gas and convenience store-turned-chain-of-super-travel centers will boast treats like kolaches, barbecue, jerky, and homemade fudge; plus, a friendly staff – the Texas way.

Who is ‘Buc-ee’ and what’s with the beaver?

Buc-ee’s was founded by co-founders Don Wasek and Arch “Beaver” Aplin; with Aplin making the name “Buc-ee’s” by combining his own childhood nickname and that of his dog, “Buck;” along with the Ipana toothpaste’s animated mascot, Bucky the beaver.

What are Beaver Nuggets?

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets are a sweet, crunchy snack best for road trips, if you ask a Texan or traveler who has been to Buc-ee’s. The nuggets come in many flavors like sea salted caramel, bold and spicy, and original.

(Photo: Buc-ee’s Corporate)

Buc-ee’s Crossville will be the first in Tennessee

Since Buc-ee’s began expanding its reach across the South in 2019, it has opened several locations outside the Lone Star State. Tennessee will see its first Buc-ee’s in Crossville sometime in 2023 .

How big will the Buc-ee’s Crossville be?

Buc-ee’s Crossville will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

The biggest Buc-ee’s is in Texas

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and so is one of Buc-ee’s 38 Texas locations. In 2012, Buc-ee’s opened its largest travel center in New Braunfels, Texas, off of Interstate 35. The New Braunfels location is the largest convenience store in the world at 68,000 square feet — in fact, it holds a world record as the world’s largest convenience store.

