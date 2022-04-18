ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

If you have pets, these clever things will save you a lot of money

Mic
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to that very special someone in your life – I’m speaking, of course, of your beloved pet – there’s no amount of money you wouldn’t drop to spoil your favorite buddy. Your...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
The Penny Hoarder

24 Household Uses for Vinegar That Will Save You Money

You can use vinegar for a zillion things besides salad dressing. Well, maybe not a zillion but at least two dozen. Vinegar is one of the most versatile items in your home. A gallon of distilled white vinegar can be had for under $3 at Walmart, maybe even less at dollar stores. That’s 128 ounces and many uses call for less than a cup. A little goes a long way.
LIFESTYLE
WFXR

Keeping your home tidy and your pets safe amid spring cleaning

(WFXR) — Now that spring is officially underway, that means it’s time for spring cleaning! However, as you tidy up your home for you and your family, make sure to protect your furry friends’ belongings and their health. Getting your house in order for the new season presents the perfect opportunity to declutter, clean, and […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers
AZFamily

5 things you did not know are poisonous to your pets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - March is Pet Poison Prevention Month. “Unfortunately, each year thousands of pets suffer from accidental ingestion of household poisons,” according to PetPoisonHelpline.org. Earlier this month, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center marked its 4 millionth case of potential toxicity. “In 2021, the APCC call volume increased more than 22%, assisting animals of all sizes and species across all 50 states, with cases ranging from gardening products to essential oil toxicity,” according to ASPCA.org. Many potential poisons could be lurking in your pantry, and they are things you might consume every day.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
Daily Mail

Paws off my food! Owners snap their pets being caught with their mouths full in hilarious snaps - from guilty-looking puppies to a kitten with leftovers on her face

Pets just find tasty treats irresistible, as these adorable photos prove. Owners from around the world have shared snaps of the moment their furry friends helped themselves to food, with the best examples collated into a hilarious gallery by Bored Panda. Among the pictures is one showing a dog with...
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you shouldn't walk your dog everyday

If you are a dog parent, you probably take your canine companion on daily walks, because, well, it’s what dogs like to do. But, a seasoned dog trainer says this could have a negative impact on the health of your pup. ‘Don’t walk your dog day’. 53-year-old dog...
PETS
CatTime

6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs

Certain cat breeds act more canine than feline with traits like sociability, playing fetch, greeting their humans, and learning basic dog-like commands! The post 6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy