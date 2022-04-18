NFL Draft: Will Lions Steal QB Malik Willis From Atlanta Falcons?
Yardbarker
1 day ago
After seeing some change under center, Atlanta has been linked to Malik Willis of Liberty as its quarterback of the future. While this remains an option, will Willis even make it down to No. 8?. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently spoke on SportsCenter and revealed that the Detroit Lions...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
On April 26, 1993, the Green Bay Packers selected Safety Tim Watson in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Now, they could draft his son, North Dakota State WR Christian Watson. Watson was one of their pre-draft visitors. Christian Watson is a physical monster:. The Green Bay Packers love...
Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Eight teams have two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, which begins April 28, creating the possibility for more movement after a flurry of trades involving top selections. With one-fourth of the league holding an extra selection on Day 1 and without elite quarterbacks in the class, it makes for an interesting projection of how things could go. The Chicago Bears are included in the ...
The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
Kenny Pickett‘s status as one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft is the result of hard work and an example of taking advantage of every opportunity presented. He will have a chance to continue overachieving later this month when he will likely hear his name called early on the first night of the draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Giants and Jets will have a pair of top-10 picks. The Eagles will have a pair in the top 20 following their blockbuster pre-draft trade with the New Orleans Saints.
It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Detroit Lions have setup another visit with a college draft prospect at the quarterback position. After it was reported Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was scheduled to visit Allen Park, Malik Willis will also have an opportunity to meet with the Lions front office and coaching staff. According to...
In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened with the Deshaun Watson situation....
