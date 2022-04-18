ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL Draft: Will Lions Steal QB Malik Willis From Atlanta Falcons?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing some change under center, Atlanta has been linked to Malik Willis of Liberty as its quarterback of the future. While this remains an option, will Willis even make it down to No. 8?. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently spoke on SportsCenter and revealed that the Detroit Lions...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Marcus Mariota
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Will the Chicago Bears try to move into the 1st round? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 2.0.

Eight teams have two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, which begins April 28, creating the possibility for more movement after a flurry of trades involving top selections. With one-fourth of the league holding an extra selection on Day 1 and without elite quarterbacks in the class, it makes for an interesting projection of how things could go. The Chicago Bears are included in the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl#Espn#Sportscenter#The Detroit Lions#Liberty#The Los Angeles Rams#Ohio State
Pro Football Rumors

NFL Draft prospect profile: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett‘s status as one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft is the result of hard work and an example of taking advantage of every opportunity presented. He will have a chance to continue overachieving later this month when he will likely hear his name called early on the first night of the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Will Meet With Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis

The Detroit Lions have setup another visit with a college draft prospect at the quarterback position. After it was reported Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was scheduled to visit Allen Park, Malik Willis will also have an opportunity to meet with the Lions front office and coaching staff. According to...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Makes Decision On Browns Workout

In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened with the Deshaun Watson situation....
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy