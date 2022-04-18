ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Falcons sign former Texans starting DT Vincent Taylor

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being cut by Miami in his third year, Taylor was signed to the Bills’ practice squad, where he remained until Buffalo elevated him to the active roster late in the season. He was...

