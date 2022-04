Matias Almeyda is out as manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, sources have confirmed to ESPN. MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert was the first to report the news. The decision was made to part ways with the Argentine hours after the Quakes tied Nashville SC, 2-2, extending San Jose's winless start to the season to seven games, and making it the only team in MLS without a win. It isn't clear the extent to which Almeyda will be paid the remainder of his contract.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO