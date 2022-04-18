ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalía To Embark on 'MOTOMAMI' World Tour

Hypebae
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“My album came out one month ago today and I am so excited to announce that I’m going to do this tour in so many cities in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see you.”. Some shows are currently available for pre-sale...

hypebae.com

Comments / 39

Kenny Jackson
12h ago

Why do all of these so called 'musicians' feel the need to dress like they just came in from working the corner.....

Reply(2)
15
Shannon Taylor
16h ago

just another dog in heat hope she gets spayed cause she's not mother material

Reply(1)
9
TexReb62
19h ago

🤯 Looks like that Thing is packing 🤡

Reply(1)
27
