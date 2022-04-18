ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens release WR Miles Boykin

By Sport Writer, Editor
 23 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens released wide receiver Miles Boykin on Monday after he played three seasons for the club. Boykin, 25, appeared in 40 games for Baltimore over three years, starting 24. He featured more in the...

