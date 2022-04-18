Ravens release WR Miles Boykin

The Baltimore Ravens have many needs to address as they enter the 2022 NFL draft. Some are more pressing than others, but they are all important in some way or another. While the edge rusher and cornerback position have taken over as the consensus top two needs on the team at the moment, Baltimore could still stand to add an inside linebacker to their roster, even after re-signing Josh Bynes. The 2022 draft class has multiple talented linebacker prospects spread out across the three days of the festivities with one of them being widely regarded as one of the best in the class in University of Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

