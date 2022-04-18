ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Bird flu found at Lancaster County poultry farm

 22 hours ago
Area quarantined — 1.4 million chickens killed to prevent spread. (Harrisburg) — A poultry farm in Lancaster County’s East Donegal Township is ground zero in Pennsylvania for the highly contagious bird flu that has swept across the U.S., killing wild birds and poultry alike and leaving farmers with no choice but...

