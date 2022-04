Officials with Angelina College formally announced the renaming of its baseball field to "Poland Field" after late, long-time board members Robert Poland, Sr. and Robert Poland, Jr. Poland, Sr. was on AC's original Board of Trustees at the college's inception, and Poland, Jr. served on the board for nearly 30 years. Poland, Jr., was instrumental in procuring the land currently housing the baseball facility.

