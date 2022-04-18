ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Potential WR prospects for Saints in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There isn’t a question about the most pressing need for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft: it’s wide receiver. There are lesser needs at quarterback and left tackle, sure, but a rookie passer isn’t unseating Jameis Winston and James Hurst has shown he can hold down the left side of the line. Maybe the Saints go looking for a safety early on to replace Marcus Williams, but they should be able to wait and address that later.

Whether Michael Thomas returns to form or not, he could use a stronger supporting cast, and the Saints aren’t doing young players like Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty any favors by asking them to compete with the best cover corners in the NFL each week. Making some upgrades to the depth chart has to be a major priority, and the Saints have done a good job preparing for it by trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for another first round pick.

But which prospects could they be targeting? There will be options in every round of this year’s draft, and it’s good to have an idea of which players could be available once New Orleans is on the clock. So here’s your round-by-round preview of the 2022 wide receivers class:

Round 1

There’s expected to be a run on receivers early in the first round, and the Saints have positioned themselves to be in the thick of it. Top talents like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (from Ohio State) are going to be taken off the board quickly, as are high-end prospects with injury concerns like Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Drake London (Southern California). Other rookie receivers in the mix to be picked this early include Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Jahan Dotson (Penn State), though they both face questions about their fit in the NFL and whether they’re athletic enough to run against pro defensive backs.

If you’re New Orleans, you have to hope to come away with one of the top two or three receivers available with one of your first-round picks. Any of these players would help the team, but getting someone with proven playmaking ability and elite footwork like Olave or Williamson would be ideal. That adds dimensions to the offense that are currently lacking. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Saints do frankly need more talent in the group even if some of it is redundant. The more weapons Jameis Winston has to work with, the better his chances of succeeding.

Round 2

This might be where the draft’s depth at receiver shines. The exact order of prospects is anyone’s guess, but as many as ten receivers could go off the board by the end of this round; so if the Saints passed on a wideout in the first frame, they must address it quickly. Players projected to go in this range include George Pickens (Georgia), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), and Alec Pierce (Cincinnati). Each of these players has something holding them back from being picked higher; whether that’s physical limitations, an injury history, or questions about the quality of their competition so-far, they do have some flaws to acknowledge on their scouting reports. It’s up to teams to figure out how big those problems are and how challenging working around them may be.

Round 3

Things get murky here. Some of those second-round receivers could end up falling beneath expectations and still be available in the third round, while other prospects feel like a better fit to be picked at this stage. Look for John Metchie III (Alabama), David Bell (Purdue), Justyn Ross (Clemson), and undersized playmakers like Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky) and Calvin Austin III (Memphis) to be considered here. Any of these players would be welcome in New Orleans, but you’d like to see the Saints pair them with another, more-accomplished receiver drafted in the earlier rounds. These prospects are still available later on for a reason or two, and the Saints would be doing them a disservice by asking them to step in and save New Orleans’ passing game.

Round 4

Complimentary weapons are the name of the game here. There is value to be found on the draft’s third day, but a lot of these players are one-trick ponies who may struggle if too much is put on their plates right away. But that’s okay, because there absolutely is room for receivers who excel at stretching the field or converting tough first downs. Look for players like Kyle Phillips (UCLA), Danny Gray (SMU), Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee), and Khalil Shakir (Boise State) to be discussed in this range.

Round 5

This might be New Orleans’ last realistic shot at acquiring a difference-maker on draft day. We’re looking at a lot of project players who have the tools to help right away but need time and coaching to get there: Charleston Rambo (Miami), Bo Melton (Rutgers), Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame), Tyquan Thornton (Baylor), and Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech) could all still be available once the Saints are on the clock again at No. 161. But the drop-off is real, and a lot of players being drafted here are going to be graded comparably with rookies who won’t be picked at all. It takes a scout or position coach stumping for them to sway team decision-makers.

Round 6

Right now, the Saints are scheduled to make their final pick in the 2022 draft at No. 194. They’ll be surveying their big board looking for players who can help on special teams to justify the roster spot while working with coaches to get ready for reps on offense. As in the fifth round, there isn’t much difference between those who will be drafted here and those who won’t hear their names called from the podium. But keep an eye on prospects like Romeo Doubs (Nevada), Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Tanner Conner (Idaho State), and Mike Harley Jr. (Miami) as the draft draws to a close.

Comments / 0

