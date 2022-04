The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 277, which went down last Friday (April 15, 2022) inside The SAP Arena in San Jose, California. In the main event of the evening, Patricio Pitbull defeated A.J. McKee via unanimous decision to once again become the Featherweight champion (highlights). In the co-main event, the Light Heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson was ruled a “No Contest” after an inadvertent clash of heads promoted the ringside physician to call an end to the fight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO