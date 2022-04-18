ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Very Warm Weather Expected Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight will be much closer to average than what we have seen over the last couple of days. Lows will...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
KX News

A look at North Dakota blizzards throughout history

As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history. As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds. Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being stuck inside from the blizzard, one Bismarck couple decided to bring spring to their front yard. David and Megan Mann used stencils to dye flowers in the snow, along with the message “spring has sprung.” They said people enjoyed the art, some even honking or stopping their cars to compliment it.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Agriculture Online

South Dakota fields blowing away

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
GREGORY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations or 3 to 7 inches from Piedmont to Black Hawk, and 7 to 14 inches from Spearfish to Piedmont. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy