Seniors in The Lone Star State are getting scammed out of millions of dollars, making Texas one of the worst states in the country for elder fraud. Scammers are getting more and more tricky in their efforts to swindle you out of your money and property. Phone scams and email scams are just two of the ways they can trick you into spending money you may think is going towards a service or product, but then come to find out you've been scammed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO