Hopeful reports intimated that we might find out perhaps as early as Monday who the preferred winners are from the three final bidding groups for Chelsea Football club. It’s now Wednesday, so obviously that did not happen. And it might not happen for a bit longer, with no “steadfast” deadline set in what remains an accelerated process yet one still not as fast as we would truly like — if the club were allowed to operate normally in the meantime, this wouldn’t be a problem. But we are not, so it is.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO