Despite Clay’le VanNess going 2-4 with one run, North Hunterdon came away with a 4-2 victory over Hillsborough in Hillsborough. North Hunterdon (5-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning before Hillsborough (2-2) cut its deficit in half in the third inning. However, that was as far as Hillsborough could go as North Hunterdon captured the two-run win.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO