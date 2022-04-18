ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina mall shooting: 2nd suspect arrested after 15 injured in Columbia

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HNUi_0fCtxJlj00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall.

According to WIS-TV and WACH-TV, Columbia police arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and unlawfully carrying a pistol, the department said in a news conference Monday.

The update came one day after police arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, on a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol following the shooting, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbiana Centre. At least nine people were injured by gunfire, while six others were hurt while trying to flee the mall, according to The Associated Press.

Price’s charges were later amended to include attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery, the AP reported Monday.

Police are still searching for a third suspect in connection with the incident. Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 19, remains at large and faces the same charges as Robinson, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Alvin, SC
State
South Carolina State
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assault Battery#The Mall#Wach Tv#Columbianactr#Columbia Police Dept#The Associated Press#Ap
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder. Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County. Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy