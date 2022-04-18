ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy start to Monday, Sunshine returns Tuesday

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly cloudy with scattered showers. We’ll continue...

www.wjbf.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
WPMI

Quiet Monday with a rain-free workweek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A few showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could linger into early Monday morning. We start out the day cloudy but as the day progresses expect decreasing clouds with sunshine making a welcome comeback. Highs will hit the upper 70s. At the beaches, there...
KBTX.com

Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend. Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and conditional in nature, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar if need be.
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Winter chill to return after wave of rainy days

Don’t put those winter coats into the storage bin just yet. Even though spring officially started on Monday and temperatures have been mild this month, forecasters say colder air will be returning by the end of this weekend and the final week of March will likely be cooler than normal.
TMJ4 News

Snowy start to Monday

A chilly Easter Sunday ahead as temperatures struggle to make it out of the 30s. Clouds will increase throughout the day before our next storm system tonight.
KFOR

Nice day monday, midweek rain coming

Look for a bit of isolated fog overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be chilly, around 40 with some 30s north. After some patchy morning fog, Monday will be nice. Look for 70s west with 60s central. Daily small rain chances return Tuesday into the weekend. Right now, severe chances...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

