Essex, MT

One dead in alleged shooting near Essex

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
 20 hours ago

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged shooting inside The Snowslip Inn near Essex over the weekend.

Officials said in a press release issued Monday that first responders headed to the U.S. 2 motel and restaurant about 10:57 p.m., April 16. They arrived to find several people unsuccessfully attempting to provide medical aid to a 36-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Although the incident remains under investigation, authorities said there is no known threat to the public.

The body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. Authorities are awaiting notification of next of kin before releasing the man’s name.

WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police investigate deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA station

ATLANTA — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood Monday, Atlanta Police said. Officers were responding to a person shot call on Forsyth Street near the Garnett MARTA station around 12:30 p.m. when they said they found the man hurt. Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Inter Lake

