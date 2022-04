We caught up with those close to Getzlaf for his lasting impressions on the people who know him best. Even with all the accomplishments, what I really look at is the type of person he became. That's probably the thing closest to my heart. He could talk to anybody. He talks to all the little kids. If you consider his status in the NHL, that's pretty amazing how down to earth he still is.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO