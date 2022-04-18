ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Miller_Jonah.jpg

By Oregon athetlics
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIAMr_0fCttNs700

Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season

Jonah Miller, a former four-star recruit from Tucson, is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Oregon Ducks.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season

One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move. Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school. I appreciate my teammates and my coaches for all they’ve done for me, I’ve entered the Transfer Portal Thank you Eugene💚 pic.twitter.com/S38RUEEcEt— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) April 18, 2022 ...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts

John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring. The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group, and that experience puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him such as Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn. He’s invited his fellow safeties to the defensive backs’ meeting room at least...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. After a great unofficial Visit this Past weekend , I am proud to say that I will be COMMITTING to THE University of Arizona ! TMU! @giant_skillz @Giantskillz_RML @ArizonaFBall @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @247Sports - BEARDOWN🔵🔴 #LLM🕊 #WVC pic.twitter.com/qQWXfK1sNV— Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai (@Rhin0_An0malyyy) April 19, 2022 Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services. Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson.
MISSION HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice

One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start...
MADISON, WI
East Oregonian

Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU

PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
PENDLETON, OR
Wyoming News

Wyoming Cowboys feeling good about safety dance this spring

LARAMIE – Wyoming appeared to be pretty good at defending the pass last season. The Cowboys finished the 2021 campaign ranked 13th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (126.1 per game) and 32nd in opposing quarterback completion percentage (58.2%). But it seems those statistics were quite misleading when it came to the overall play at the free safety and strong safety positions, which left a sour taste in the...
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#The Oregon Ducks
deseret.com

BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: James Leow, Arizona State

James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The Utah man who became a billionaire this year

A few days ago, I wrote about the richest woman in Utah, the story of how Gail Miller became a billionaire. Today I wanted to focus on another Utah resident. Scott Watterson is the latest Utah resident to become a billionaire. He made his debut on the Forbes billionaires list released this month.
UTAH STATE
The Register-Guard

Oregon Ducks baseball reenters Top 25 after sweeping Washington Huskies

After winning five consecutive games and sweeping the Washington Huskies over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks baseball team has reentered the Top 25. Following the past two weeks of being unranked, Oregon (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) is ranked 20th in the D1Baseball rankings. The Ducks also are tied with Oregon State for first place in the Pac-12 standings. This week, the Beavers are ranked second in the D1 Baseball rankings.
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list

Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect. On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi. The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy