Miller_Jonah.jpg

Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season
One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move. Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school. I appreciate my teammates and my coaches for all they’ve done for me, I’ve entered the Transfer Portal Thank you Eugene💚 pic.twitter.com/S38RUEEcEt— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) April 18, 2022 ...
Former Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy commits to transfer to Oregon men’s basketball
EUGENE — The Oregon men’s basketball team is adding one of the most efficient distributing and shooting guards in the Pac-12. Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists at Colorado last season, committed to transfer to UO on Monday. Barthelemy shot 47.3% from the...
How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts
John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring. The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group, and that experience puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him such as Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn. He’s invited his fellow safeties to the defensive backs’ meeting room at least...
Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. After a great unofficial Visit this Past weekend , I am proud to say that I will be COMMITTING to THE University of Arizona ! TMU! @giant_skillz @Giantskillz_RML @ArizonaFBall @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @247Sports - BEARDOWN🔵🔴 #LLM🕊 #WVC pic.twitter.com/qQWXfK1sNV— Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai (@Rhin0_An0malyyy) April 19, 2022 Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services. Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice
One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start...
East Oregonian
Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU
PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
Oregon Ducks’ Micah Williams runs world-leading time in 100 meters
Oregon Ducks sprinter Micah Williams clocked a world-leading 9.83 seconds in the 100 meters on Saturday to win the invitational event at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California. Even though Williams’ time was wind-aided (plus-2.5), it still is a personal best and is tied for the seventh-fastest all-conditions time...
Wyoming Cowboys feeling good about safety dance this spring
LARAMIE – Wyoming appeared to be pretty good at defending the pass last season. The Cowboys finished the 2021 campaign ranked 13th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (126.1 per game) and 32nd in opposing quarterback completion percentage (58.2%). But it seems those statistics were quite misleading when it came to the overall play at the free safety and strong safety positions, which left a sour taste in the...
baseballunis.jpeg
Kansas baseball releases new uniforms honoring the historic Kansas City Monarchs for the Buck O'Neil Classic on April 19.
deseret.com
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors
Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
Greybots Prepare for 2022 First Championships in Houston
ATASCADERO — Atascadero High School’s Greybots are gearing up to compete at the FIRST 2022 FRC Championships in Houston, Texas, from April 20-23. The team will be returning as the reigning champions after their last win in 2019. “This will be the first championship since 2019, so the...
KULR8
Big Sky men's hoops notebook: Who's out and who's in as league teams fill rosters
MISSOULA — This time of year in college basketball is full of movement. The creation of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018 made finding a new spot a bit more streamlined. Plus the passing of new rules helped. Gone are the days when transfers had to sit out immediately...
College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: James Leow, Arizona State
James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.
Peoria joins Super Bowl Host Committee
The city of Peoria is making sure they are part of all the action the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in 2023 will offer.
The Utah man who became a billionaire this year
A few days ago, I wrote about the richest woman in Utah, the story of how Gail Miller became a billionaire. Today I wanted to focus on another Utah resident. Scott Watterson is the latest Utah resident to become a billionaire. He made his debut on the Forbes billionaires list released this month.
UA men's tennis team beats Washington to claim first Pac-12 title in program history
The Arizona Wildcats are Pac-12 men's tennis champions for the first time ever, capping a perfect run through the league's regular-season schedule with a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday in Seattle. No. 14-ranked UA (20-5, 7-0 Pac-12) finishes a half-game ahead of USC (18-5, 7-1). UA beat the Trojans...
Oregon Ducks baseball reenters Top 25 after sweeping Washington Huskies
After winning five consecutive games and sweeping the Washington Huskies over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks baseball team has reentered the Top 25. Following the past two weeks of being unranked, Oregon (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) is ranked 20th in the D1Baseball rankings. The Ducks also are tied with Oregon State for first place in the Pac-12 standings. This week, the Beavers are ranked second in the D1 Baseball rankings.
Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list
Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect. On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi. The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas...
