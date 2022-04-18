ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge asks deadlocked jury in Kenyatta Johnson bribery trial to press on

By Pat Loeb
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Jurors in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson appear to be deadlocked, but the judge has asked them not to give up.

Judge Gerald McHugh called jurors into the courtroom at about 4 p.m. on Monday, their third day of deliberation, after they sent a note saying they could not reach a unanimous decision.

“I understand you are challenged, really challenged,” McHugh said, “but I am not prepared simply to end the process.”

He said he understood the Court is asking a lot of them and thanked them for their continued participation.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys continued to decline comment.

Johnson is accused of taking a bribe from two former executives of Universal Companies , in the form of a consulting contract with his wife, and later helping them with real estate matters in his district.

Both sides concede the case depends on circumstantial evidence. Prosecutors say it’s strong enough to convict, but the defense argues there is ample room for reasonable doubt .

