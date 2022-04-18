ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

J.B. Hunt handily beats Q1 expectations

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.B. Hunt Transport Services reported first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.29 Monday after the market closed, 92 cents better year-over-year and 35 cents ahead of the consensus estimate. Gains on equipment sales were a tailwind, up $18 million year-over-year. Consolidated revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $3.49 billion with...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Trucking: Cowen cuts estimates over ‘growing concerns for carriers’

Incremental capacity, cooling demand and plummeting spot rates were the catalysts for another analyst to reel in expectations for trucking companies. On Thursday, Cowen’s Jason Seidl lowered earnings estimates for the truckload and less-than-truckload carriers he follows heading into the first-quarter earnings season, which starts Monday. He advised clients...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Landstar model partially insulated from spot rate chaos

Freight broker Landstar System achieved more financial records during the 2022 first quarter. Fresh highs in revenue, gross profit and net income were some of the highlights. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the quarter, well ahead of the initial guidance range of $2.70 to $2.80 provided at the end of January.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insideevs.com

Tesla Q1 2022 Earnings Report: Beats Expectations Again

Tesla just released its Q1 2022 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that ten quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. And once again, Tesla beat expectations. The main financial details from the Q1 2022 report are as...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Genuine Parts Q1 Earnings

Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was up $830.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Benzinga

TD Synnex's Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 213.2% year-over-year to $15.47 billion, beating the consensus of $15.31 billion. Revenue fell 0.9% Q/Q. Adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat the consensus of $2.73. The adjusted operating margin contracted by 37 bps to 2.79%. The trailing fiscal four quarters...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Knight-Swift says trucking downturn would favor carriers with large trailer pools

On its first earnings call in four years, management from Knight-Swift Transportation laid out a bullish long-term thesis for its business. It believes transportation providers with large trailer pools will continue to be the winners moving forward. The near-term outlook for smaller carriers was less rosy. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) reported...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes stock drops after adjusted profit, revenue rise but miss expectations

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. BKR, -7.60% fell 2.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, citing a "very volatile" market environment and continued supply chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $72 million, or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $452 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period, which included restructuring and separation-related charges. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 15 cents from 12 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 19 cents. Revenue grew 1.1% to $4.84 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $5.01 billion. Oilfield services revenue rose 13.1% to $2.49 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $2.48 billion, while turbomachinery and process solutions revenue fell 9.4% to $1.35 billion to miss expectations of $1.50 billion. "The recent and unfortunate geopolitical events are exacerbating several trends, including broad-based inflation and supply pressures for key materials, commodities and labor," said Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli. For 2022, Simonelli said sees a "favorable oil and gas price backdrop" but also a "dynamic operating environment." The stock has soared 52.7% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbht
Benzinga

Recap: Virco Manufacturing Q4 Earnings

Virco Manufacturing VIRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Xerox Holdings Q1 Earnings

Xerox Holdings XRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xerox Holdings missed estimated earnings by 192.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was down $42.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Schindler Profit Lower but Beats Estimate

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Marlboro Maker Philip Morris Clocks 2.1% Revenue Growth In Q1

Philip Morris International Inc PM reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.1% year-on-year to $7.75 billion, beating the consensus of $7.43 billion. Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume rose by 3.5% Y/Y, with 8.3% growth in the Middle East & Africa. Marlboro cigarette shipment volume increased 6.7%, mainly driven...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intuitive Surgical ISRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 4.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was up $196.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Halliburton Boosts 1Q Net Income 55 Percent Year on Year

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has reported net income of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 in its latest financial results release. This is a 55 percent increase compared to the company’s net income of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, was $314 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, the company revealed.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy