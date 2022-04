PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia sits at 110 homicides in 2022. It’s a tough number to say and face, and the community is being invited to show up at a series of meetings across the city over the next several weeks to give their ideas on how to stop the violence and turn things around. Some solutions include jobs to cleaning up neighborhoods. Every option was on the table Tuesday night in hopes to stop the violence plaguing the city. Tackling violence one idea at a time. “Our meetings are different because we’re not talking at people, we’re...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO