Galleria Art Exhibit Raises Money for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- World-renowned performance artist Marina Abramović will restage her most famous piece to raise money for Ukraine.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, in 2010, thousands flocked to the Museum of Modern Art, many camping out outside, for a chance to sit across from Abramović and experience her performance of "The Artist Is Present."Now, 12 years later, Abramović will auction off two seats across from her in a restaging of the piece. All the proceeds will go to Ukraine."Now, this is not Ukraine anymore. It's all of us. It's about humanity. It's about the possibility of facing a third World...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO