ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Galleria Art Exhibit Raises Money for Ukraine

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – An art exhibit inside the Galleria Dallas is generating humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine amid war....

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

"The Artist Is Present" auction raising money for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- World-renowned performance artist Marina Abramović will restage her most famous piece to raise money for Ukraine.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, in 2010, thousands flocked to the Museum of Modern Art, many camping out outside, for a chance to sit across from Abramović and experience her performance of "The Artist Is Present."Now, 12 years later, Abramović will auction off two seats across from her in a restaging of the piece. All the proceeds will go to Ukraine."Now, this is not Ukraine anymore. It's all of us. It's about humanity. It's about the possibility of facing a third World...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Students wearing hats to raise money for Ukraine

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of second-grade students, put their heads together to come up with a unique way to raise money for the victims in Ukraine. And they were able to get their entire school to participate. Students at the Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville wore crazy hats in all […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WNDU

Elkhart County Symphony to raise money for Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Symphony will perform a world-premier piece of music benefitting relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend. It will take place as part of the symphony’s “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” concert at the Lerner Theater. The premier is scheduled for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WCNC

Charlotte doctor raising money, supplies for Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the world watches, Russian forces continue to take control of Ukraine, with destruction leaving the country unrecognizable. As Dr. Margaret Lozovatsky watches, she sees familiar places, her family’s home, destroyed. "All of them have seen bombings in civilian areas all around them, the situation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
North Country Public Radio

North Country Model UN raises money for Ukraine

As Russian troops mustered along Ukrainian borders last month, students across our region participating in the annual North Country Model United Nations team were in the thick of studying issues like resilience during the COVID crisis, and the tense relationship between the two countries. When the students, from fourteen school...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mother and daughter raise money for Ukraine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl and her mother are working together to raise money for people stuck in Ukraine. “When the invasion started, I knew that it was a time as a mom that I wanted to talk to my daughter about it,” said Meg Myers. As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Myers took […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TODAY.com

A Kentucky restaurant manager flew a Ukrainian flag for his adopted son. Then came the hate

The manager of a Kentucky-based restaurant offers steak dinners, desserts à la mode and a healthy serving of support for Ukraine. Ben Ashlock, 41, is the general manager of the establishment called Colton’s Steak House & Grill, which is located in Bardstown, Kentucky. Having worked at the steakhouse for nearly a decade, he’s become accustomed to fielding customer complaints and sorting out their issues quickly.
BARDSTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Ukraine#Unicef#Charity#Wbap Klif News
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy