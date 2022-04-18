Jason Momoa will reportedly star in the Minecraft movie

A Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa is currently in the works at Warner Bros.

On Thursday, THR reported that Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess will direct a big-screen adaptation of Minecraft. Jason Momoa of Dune and Aquaman fame will star in the film. As of right now, there are no other details about the film, so you’ll have to imagine Momoa smashing 8-bit blocks with a tiny pixelated pickaxe without any additional context.

According to THR’s report, Warner Bros. has been working on a Minecraft film for years, though the project has had a troubled development. Free Guy director Shawn Levy was attached to the movie at one point, though he could never get the studio to agree on a script. It’s understandable, though. Nobody knows what to do in sandbox games like Minecraft until thoroughly consulting wikis, right? It only makes sense a faithful movie would struggle with its direction too.

With the success of Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it’s no shocker that someone would want to turn the highest-selling video game ever into a movie. Whether Warner Bros. can turn Minecraft into a successful film is another matter entirely, as many big video games have had terrible movie adaptations.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.