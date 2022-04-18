ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

DeMarcus Cousins Slams The Sacramento Kings, Says He Wishes They Never Drafted Him: "What Did They Do For Me? I Had Three GMs, Two Owners, And Seven Coaches. Not Much More Needs To Be Said..."

By Nico Martinez
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after 7 years with the franchise, DeMarcus Cousins has no love for the Sacramento Kings. In an exclusive interview with Andscape, the 4x All-Star roasted his former team and called them out for the years of the mismanagement he was forced to endure during his tenure there. Marc...



Comments / 11

GG Allin
3d ago

And he was the major reason behind those very things. They should have traded him years earlier.

Reply(4)
11
