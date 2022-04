The Seattle Seahawks currently hold eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft. A couple of them were acquired from the Denver Broncos as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. If they are going to bounce back from their abysmal 7-10 season in 2021, the one thing this organization needs to do most of all is to find a way to maximize value in the draft. This front office produced some all-time great talented classes in 2010, 2011 and 2012. However, since then the results have mostly been disappointing.

