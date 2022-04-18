ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

April Fruits and Flowers

By Laura Lee Rose
clemson.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is such a great time of year to garden in South Carolina. It’s hard to have favorite flowers or shrubs because there are so many from which to choose. This month, flowering shrubs really take the lead as azaleas, spirea (bridal wreath), Lady Banks rose, and oakleaf hydrangeas show off...

hgic.clemson.edu



Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
#Flowers#Flowering#Hgic
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
marthastewart.com

Ribbon Flowers

Think outside the Easter basket and nestle sweets into papier-mâché egg boxes adorned with these millinery-inspired blooms. Your Easter decorations can and should go beyond dyed eggs. These blossoms are no-sew; just fold a length of ribbon into accordion pleats and clamp each end with a binder clip. Tie the bundle in the middle with a thinner ribbon, release the clips so the sides open into a farfalle-pasta shape, and glue the side edges together to create a ruffled circle. Once it's dry, pull a thin ribbon through the center as a "stem." Then, trim the an egg-shaped box (a fun alternative to the traditional basket!) with matching ribbon, plant the flowers on top, and fill 'er up. These sweet details actually make the perfect accent on a myriad of holiday tchotchkes, including cards.
News On 6

Myriad Botanical Gardens Prepare For Rare Plant To Bloom

A rare plant is about to bloom at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, and it only happens about once a decade. Anyone who goes to see the bloom will quickly learn it smells about as weird as it looks. "There's no other flower quite like this so it's really exciting," said...
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
WNEP-TV 16

Spring Pruning A Japanese Maple

Japanese Maples are perfect to add color to your landscape. They are noted for their beautiful foliage in the summer and fall. Certain varieties can be pruned to keep an ornamental look that does not grow too high. Paul trims up his Japanese maple so it stays shapely and decorative during the summer and fall seasons.
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Garden Club: April showers, temperatures bring May flowers

April often does have more showers than other months, regardless of where you are in the country. During the month of April, a band of strong winds, known as the jet stream, moves northwards. This changes the air pressure and leads to an explosion of cumulus clouds — the type of clouds that create rain showers. Scientists state that there is one factor that’s much more important than rainfall in determining when a particular flower will bloom and that is temperature.
