A Lubbock woman was arrested on Sunday, April 3rd after it's said she was acting erratically in the parking lot of Walmart, even threatening to shoot people. KAMC News reports that it happened at the Walmart at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The manager of the store said that the suspect, 31-year-old Deliza Tapia, was jumping in front of vehicles and trying to open the doors of vehicles in the parking lot. It's even said that she broke a vehicle's windshield with her fist. The owner of that vehicle fled the scene out of fear.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO