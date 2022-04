Could two of the most famous athletes in the world soon have a stake in one of the biggest soccer clubs on the planet?. According to multiple media reports, Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have pledged money to be a part of a group attempting to buy London's Chelsea FC. The team is for sale under orders from the British government after longtime Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned as a result of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO