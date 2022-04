Workers at the Xchange residential complex in Secaucus say they anticipated putting some distance between themselves and minimum wage when they voted to form a union in 2019. On Wednesday they demonstrated at the complex because they say management company Planned Companies hasn’t yet agreed to a “fair” contract more than two years into negotiations. The 16 porters and 35 concierges at the complex, which is located near the Lautenberg train station and the New Jersey Turnpike, are represented by 32BJ SEIU (Service Employees International Union).

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO