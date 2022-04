A judge concerned about potential conflicts of interest is assigning independent counsel to each parent of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school.Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said during a pretrial hearing Tuesday for Jennifer and James Crumbley that because each is represented by an attorney from the same law firm the potential for a conflict exists.During their preliminary examination where they were ordered last month to stand trial, Jennifer Crumbley was represented by Shannon Smith, while Mariell Lehman represented James Crumbley.The Crumbleys face involuntary manslaughter charges and are accused of making the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO