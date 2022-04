Over the last few years, Funko has partnered with Amazon on several exclusive Marvel sets that combine Deluxe Pop figures into a display piece. This new series is switching retailers to Walmart, but the concept is the same. Over the course of the year, Funko will release six Pop figures of Guardians of the Galaxy / Avengers characters seated in the Benatar spaceship. When combined, your favorite heroes will look like they're ready to enjoy the Cosmic Rewind roller coaster that's opening at EPCOT this year. Coincidence? Probably not.

SHOPPING ・ 29 DAYS AGO