It's April which means it's Earth Month and there are a lot of places stepping up to help clean up Lubbock and the community. On Earth Day, April 22, 2022 there will be a city-wide event on Broadway full of clean-up, live music, food trucks and much more. This is good for all ages and happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be right at Broadway Avenue and Avenue K. You can find out more about it on their website.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO